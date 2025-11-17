Italy fans brace for more World Cup playoff drama

MILAN :Frustrated Italy fans streamed out of the San Siro, bracing for more World Cup playoff drama, after their team slumped to a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Norway on Sunday in their last qualifier.

Italy needed a nine-goal win to dislodge Norway from the top of Group I and secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

It was an almost impossible task, but the Azzurri failed to clinch even a consolation victory as they suffered another bruising World Cup qualifying night.

The four-time world champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2006, now have to battle through the playoffs in March if they are to avoid missing the tournament for a third straight occasion.

The playoffs have not proven a happy hunting ground for Italy, who missed the past two World Cups in Russia and Qatar, both following playoff defeats.

"It would be depressing to watch a third straight World Cup without Italy. Almost a fifth in a row, because in 2010 and 2014 we didn't get past the group stage," said Luca Raggi, a 54-year-old consultant.

Fans' fears that Italy might fail to win their qualifying group were fuelled after a shock 3-0 defeat to Norway in June prompted the replacement of coach Luciano Spalletti with Gennaro Gattuso.

Italians, who grew up watching the national team reach the World Cup final in 1982, 1994 and 2006, now see a side seemingly lacking world-class players, with the exception of goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"The game was a birthday gift for my 10-year-old son. He was happy to watch Italy, though he was more thrilled to see Haaland,” said 57-year-old journalist Andrea Saronni.

Older supporters at the match bitterly observed that many Italian children had never seen Italy play at a World Cup. Others suggested that Italy's rivals have been better at spotting and nurturing rising talent.

"It's also about players' culture. In other countries, being a national team standout still means something, but for our players, it appears no longer a motivation to raise their game,” Saronni argued.

PLAYOFF NIGHTMARE

Four years ago, Italy again finished second in their qualifying group, this time behind Switzerland, and once more found themselves in the playoffs.

Drawn against unfancied North Macedonia in the semi-finals, they were eliminated in shock fashion when Aleksandar Trajkovski struck deep into stoppage time.

In 2018, the Azzurri finished second in their qualifying group behind Spain and were forced into the playoffs, where a narrow 1–0 aggregate defeat to Sweden ended their hopes and left former goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in tears at San Siro.

"I was here when we missed out against Sweden. You couldn’t imagine being out of a World Cup. We were all stunned, now it seems normal," said Raggi.

Between those two failures, Italy were crowned European champions in 2021, a triumph that only made their World Cup absences feel all the more surreal.

TEAM CHEMISTRY

Braving rain and cold, nearly 70,000 fans packed Milan’s stadium on Sunday night. The home fans offered warm support for most of the match, but the atmosphere changed when Norway ran away with the contest in the closing stages and Norwegian fans, eager to celebrate their return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, drowned out the Italian crowd.

"I came here out of passion. If Italy failed to qualify again, it would be a huge disappointment. I hope that doesn’t happen,” said Mariagnese Rossi, 54.

Even if the current squad cannot be compared to the great Italy sides of the past, many fans believe that if they could just get to the tournament in North America, anything could happen.

"Italy overperformed when we won the Euros in 2021, everyone played above their average. That can always happen. But for it to happen, you first need to be there", said 40-year-old Pasquale Di Bello.