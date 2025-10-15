Italy guarantee World Cup playoff spot with 3-0 win over Israel

UDINE, Italy :Italy beat Israel 3-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to a Mateo Retegui double and a late goal from Gianluca Mancini, securing at least a World Cup playoff berth amid tension between police and some demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march.

Italy failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, twice missing out in the playoffs, and the dreaded backdoor route now looks their most likely chance as Norway lead Group I with 18 points against the Azzurri's 15, with two games left to play.

Italy are six clear of Israel, who have only one game left and cannot overtake Gennaro Gattuso's side. The Italians next visit bottom side Moldova on November 13 before hosting Norway three days later in what could be the group decider.

The group winners qualify directly for next year's World Cup, with the runners-up entering the playoffs.

"We really played the game we needed to play. We had everything to lose today. We played very, very well," Gattuso said after the game in the northern city of Udine.

"We all remember the match against Israel a month ago. They made us dance and took us for a ride," Gattuso added, referring to the frantic 5-4 win against Ran Ben Shimon's side.

On Tuesday, Israel created the better chances early on, with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma forced into a fine save from winger Manor Solomon.

The Azzurri seldom threatened until Retegui put them ahead just before the break, after he was fouled and converted the resulting penalty with a right-foot shot into the top corner.

Israel came close to equalising around the hour mark but Donnarumma saved a shot by Oscar Gloukh, before Retegui netted the second in the 74th by winning possession on the edge of the area, cutting inside and curling his effort into the top corner.

Defender Mancini scored with a close-range header in second-half stoppage time to wrap up a comfortable win.

"We are building a strong team and achieving great results, especially in attack, but also in defence ..." said Retegui.

ISRAEL ANTHEM BOOED

Some spectators booed Israel's anthem before the match, but applause from the rest of the crowd largely drowned that out.

Clashes involving police and a group of demonstrators took place in the city centre, with officers responding by firing tear gas and using water cannons against the protesters who threw firecrackers and crowd control barriers.

Attendance at the match was estimated at around 10,000 in the 25,000-seat stadium, including a small group of Israel supporters carrying their national flag in the main stand.

Even if they finish level on points with Norway, Gattuso's side are likely to face the playoffs in March to reach the 2026 finals hosted in the U.S., Mexico and Canada due to the Scandinavians' far superior goal difference.

"Now we must hope that God will be kind to us, that we don't lose any players and that they do well with their clubs," Gattuso added.