Italy keep World Cup hopes ticking over with crazy 5-4 win over Israel

DEBRECEN, Hungary :Italy prevailed in a whirlwind game to beat Israel 5-4 in their World Cup qualifier in Hungary on Monday after the Italians scored two own goals, twice came from behind and conceded a late equaliser but scrambled a win to stay in the hunt in Group I.

Italy fell behind in the 16th minute when Manuel Locatelli put the ball into his own net. Moise Kean levelled five minutes from the break but Israel went ahead again through Dor Peretz in the 52nd minute.

Kean equalised again within two minutes and Matteo Politano put Italy in front in the 58th. Giacomo Raspadori looked to have sealed the win nine minutes from time, but Alessandro Bastoni's own goal after 87 minutes gave Israel a lifeline.

Peretz netted the equaliser in the 89th and Italy looked set to a draw before Sandro Tonali snatched a winner in added time.

Italy's victory puts them to second in the group on nine points, ahead of Israel on goal difference with a game in hand, but three points off Norway who have also played four matches.