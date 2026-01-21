Italy without injured Capuozzo and Negri in Six Nations squad

Jan 21 : Wing Ange Capuozzo and flanker Sebastian Negri were two of the big names left out through injury when Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada on Wednesday named his 33-man squad for the 2026 Six Nations Championship, with two uncapped players called up.

Italy are also without flyhalf Tommaso Allan and back row Ross Vintcent for the start of the tournament, with 24-year-old flanker Samuele Locatelli and centre Damiano Mazza the uncapped pair included.

"At two years out from a World Cup, a little less now, having the chance to bring in some other players, new players, is also an opportunity," Quesada said.

"So that's how we look at it. We never focus too much on what we're missing. We look instead at everything we have and everything we can control."

Fullback Matt Gallagher, last included in the 2025 Six Nations, has been recalled, with wing Edoardo Todaro also selected after making his debut from the bench in Italy's last match against Chile in November.

Flanker Michele Lamaro will captain the side for the fourth Six Nations in a row, and is set to make his 50th appearance when Italy host Scotland, who they have beaten in the last two editions, in Rome on February 7.

Italy head to Dublin a week later to take on Ireland and face champions France in Lille on February 22. England arrive at the Stadio Olimpico on March 7 and one week later Italy wrap up their campaign against Wales in Cardiff.

"There's a lot of excitement, a lot of enthusiasm in these days before we go to play in the tournament with the greatest history and tradition in world rugby, which has always given us so much adrenaline," Quesada added.

Italy squad:

Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolo Cannone, Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Pablo Dimicheff, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Muhamed Hasa, Alessandro Izekor, Michele Lamaro (captain), Samuele Locatelli, Giacomo Nicotera, David Odiase, Marco Riccioni, Federico Ruzza, Mirco Spagnolo, Andrea Zambonin, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Juan Ignacio Brex, Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Fusco Matt Gallagher, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Louis Lynagh, Leonardo Marin, Damiano Mazza, Tommaso Menoncello, Paolo Odogwu, Martin Page-Relo, Lorenzo Pani, Edoardo Todaro, Stephen Varney