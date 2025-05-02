Italy's Bussi plots new Hour attempt

Italy's Vittoria Bussi will attempt to break her own Hour record later this month having already become the first woman to cover more than 50km in 60 minutes around a track.

The 38-year-old mathematics PhD will make the attempt on May 9 at the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

A week later she will also try to lower the women's 4km individual pursuit record, which was set by Britain's Anna Morris in Manchester earlier this year.

"I can say that I started my real cycling career with this record, so it will be the perfect dream to finish it with another record," Bussi said in a statement from cycling's world governing body the UCI.

She held the women's Hour record from 2018-2021 with 48.007km and took it again in 2023 by smashing through the 50km barrier.

"It will be the most challenging Hour of my career as it has been prepared together with the individual pursuit, my other love. I think it would be a beautiful historical moment for women's cycling to be able to hold both the records at the same time, so I am honoured to try!" Bussi added.