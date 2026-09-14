Italy's Daniel Maldini loses driving licence after car crash

MILAN, Sept 14 : Italian soccer player Daniel Maldini has had his driving licence suspended after he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit following a car crash in Milan early on Sunday, a local police source said on Monday.

Maldini, who plays for Cagliari, was one of six people to suffer minor injuries after his Porsche Carrera 4 collided with another vehicle in the north of the city around 5:15 a.m. (0315 GMT) on Sunday.

The 24-year-old forward was taken to hospital for checks before being released later in the day.

An initial breath test carried out by local police at the scene of the accident showed a blood alcohol level of 0.91 grams per litre, while a second test recorded 0.89 g/l, according to the source. Italy's legal limit is 0.5 g/l.

After being taken to hospital for further checks, Maldini also underwent testing for drug use, but the results are not expected for another three to four days, the police source said.

Maldini's lawyer, Danilo Buongiorno, declined to comment.

Maldini had scored the winning goal from the penalty spot when Cagliari won 2-1 in Serie A against Atalanta in the city of Bergamo, close to Milan, on Saturday night.

Cagliari said on Monday that Maldini had undergone toxicology tests, with all results returning negative.

The player will rejoin the squad as scheduled for a training session later in the day, as the team resumes preparations for its upcoming fixtures, the club added.

Maldini is the son of former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini, and previously played in other Serie A clubs, including Lazio, Atalanta, and AC Milan. He has made six appearances for the Italian national team.