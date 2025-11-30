Logo
Italy's Fornaroli wins Formula Two title in Qatar
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2025 Leonardo Fornaroli celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Formula 2 title REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2025 Leonardo Fornaroli celebrates after winning the Formula 2 title REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2025 Victor Martins celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula 2 race alongside second place Leonardo Fornaroli and Formula 2 title winner and third place Alex Dunne REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2025 Leonardo Fornaroli celebrates after winning the Formula 2 title REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
30 Nov 2025 11:27PM
DOHA, Nov 30 : Italian Leonardo Fornaroli won the Formula Two championship with a round to spare on Sunday after finishing runner-up in the feature race in Qatar.

The 20-year-old claimed the Formula Three title last year and followed Formula One drivers Gabriel Bortoleto, Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Charles Leclerc in taking consecutive crowns in junior series.

Formula Two is a feeder series for Formula One but Fornaroli, who drives for Invicta Racing, is not affiliated with any team and there are no obvious race seats still available for next year.

Source: Reuters
