Italy's Fornaroli wins Formula Two title in Qatar

DOHA, Nov 30 : Italian Leonardo Fornaroli won the Formula Two championship with a round to spare on Sunday after finishing runner-up in the feature race in Qatar.

The 20-year-old claimed the Formula Three title last year and followed Formula One drivers Gabriel Bortoleto, Oscar Piastri, George Russell and Charles Leclerc in taking consecutive crowns in junior series.

Formula Two is a feeder series for Formula One but Fornaroli, who drives for Invicta Racing, is not affiliated with any team and there are no obvious race seats still available for next year.