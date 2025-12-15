Italy's Juventus: a history of triumphs, tragedy and scandal

Dec 15 : Italy's Agnelli family said at the weekend that it has no intention of selling Juventus to crypto group Tether or anyone else, rejecting Tether's shock offer for Italy's most successful soccer club.Following are key dates in the history of Juventus.1897: The club is formed by a group of high school students in the northern Italian city of Turin. The name "Juventus" comes from the Latin for youth.1905: The club wins the Italian league for the first time.1923: Edoardo Agnelli, son of the founder of the Fiat motor company, becomes club president. The Agnellis have retained control of the club until the present day.1930-35: Juventus win the Italian league five times in a row.1958: Juventus clinch the Italian title for the 10th time.1977: Juventus lift the UEFA Cup, their first European trophy.1985: Thirty-nine Juventus supporters are killed when a wall collapses in Belgium's Heysel stadium after a charge by Liverpool fans before the European Cup final. The game goes ahead and Juventus win 1-0 to claim the trophy, the forerunner to the Champions League, for the first time.1996: Juventus win the Champions League by defeating Ajax Amsterdam on penalties.2006: Juventus are relegated to second-tier Serie B and stripped of two league titles they had just won, for their part in the "Calciopoli" match-fixing scandal.2007: Promoted back to Serie A at first attempt despite a nine-point penalty.2011: The club moves into its new stadium in Turin.2018: Cristiano Ronaldo signs from Real Madrid for a figure of some 100 million euros, a club record.2020: Juventus win the Italian league for the ninth time in a row and 36th time overall.2021: Italian finance police search club offices in Milan and Turin, seeking documents relating to player trading between 2019 and 2021.September 2022: Juventus report a record annual loss of 254 million euros in the 2021-22 financial year.October 2022: Juventus deny wrongdoing after prosecutors probing allegations of false accounting and market manipulation completed an investigation into the club's financial statements.November 2022: Club Chairman Andrea Agnelli and the board resign as the club tackles its financial and legal troubles.May 2023: Juventus agree to pay a fine of 718,000 euros and accept a 10-point deduction in Serie A in a settlement with Italy's soccer authorities over payments to players and the club's accounts.July 2023: Juventus are given a one-year ban from European competition over breaches of UEFA's Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.February 2025: Tether discloses it has built an initial 5 per cent stake in Juventus.November 2025: Juventus raise almost 98 million euros in a share placement backed by the Agnelli family's Exor holding and Tether, which has increased its stake to over 10 per cent.Sources:, Reuters reporting.

