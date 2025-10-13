Italy's Lazio denies talk of sale negotiations with Qatari funds

MILAN :Lazio and its majority shareholder on Monday denied online speculation that the Italian Serie A soccer club may be on sale, reacting to social media and online reports about negotiations with Qatari investors.

"No offer, expression of interest, or proposal — formal or informal — has ever been received from Qatari funds or any other player, either in Italy or abroad," the club said in a statement following online rumours.

"Such information is completely false, entirely unfounded, and fabricated with the sole purpose of destabilizing the club, its supporters, and the stock listed on the Italian Stock Exchange," the soccer club said.

Lazio added it had filed reports to judicial authorities as well as Italian financial and market regulators, Consob and Borsa Italiana, to "identify the source and responsibility" of the rumours.