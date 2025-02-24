Italy's Saipem, Norways' Subsea 7 to create European energy services leader

MILAN : Italy's Saipem has agreed to merge with Norwegian rival Subsea 7 in an all-share deal that will create a leading European supplier of onshore and offshore energy services, the two companies said late on Sunday.

Shares in Subsea 7 rose as much as 9 per cent in early trade, and gained 5 per cent on the Oslo bourse by 0830 GMT. Saipem opened up more than 5 per cent, later paring gains to rise 1.4 per cent.

The combined group, to be renamed Saipem7, will have a total order backlog of 43 billion euros ($45 billion), revenue of about 20 billion euros and core earnings of more than 2 billion euros, they said.

"The combined business will create cost savings and a strengthened integrated offering, particularly in offshore," Citi analysts said in a note for clients, adding the merger could boost payouts in 2025 and 2026 for Saipem and Subsea7's shareholders.

The transaction is expected to generate annual benefits, mainly through cost savings, of around 300 million euros from the third year after completion, thanks to fleet optimisation, unified procurement, sales and marketing operations.

Subsea7 shareholders will receive 6.688 Saipem shares for each share they hold, the companies said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9547 euros)