ITF names Britain's Hutchins as new CEO

The International Tennis Federation has named British former player Ross Hutchins as its new chief executive officer to take over from Kelly Fairweather at the end of October.

Hutchins, 40, played for Britain at the Olympics and Davis Cup and later served as a tournament director. He is currently the ATP Chief Sporting Officer and brings vast experience from his roles in tennis and management.

"In recent years, the ITF has built strong momentum across key areas, from digital innovation and the restructuring of our tours to the introduction of a balanced calendar, and the continued growth of wheelchair tennis," ITF President David Haggerty said.

"Ross brings the leadership, vision, and experience to the ITF that will help us deliver on our mission for the benefit of players, fans, and nations around the world.

"I would like to thank Kelly for his nine years of service and for his assistance with the transition process."

As CEO, Hutchins will also lead the growth of the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup, as well as the ITF's management of tennis and wheelchair tennis at the Olympics and Paralympics and the qualification pathways for both events.