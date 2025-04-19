ITIA defends 'uncomfortable' shower rule as fan criticism bubbles over

The International Tennis Integrity Agency has come under fire from some fans after it issued a reminder about anti-doping rules, saying players chosen to give samples must remain in full view of chaperones if they choose to take a shower first.

In a note sent to players via the tours that has found its way onto social media, the ITIA said although it had worked hard to ensure that showers after matches can amount to permissible delays to doping control it was not an "entitlement".

It requested players opting to freshen up first to strictly adhere to the requirement to stay in full view of the chaperone observing them at all times, and that failure to do so would be taken extremely seriously by the ITIA.

The move sparked a backlash from fans on social media with one saying showering in front of someone was "creepy" given that some players are teenagers, while Britain's former player Mark Petchey said it was "unacceptable."

However, others including Australia's former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs said there was nothing new about the rule.

"We recognise that parts of the anti-doping testing process are uncomfortable," the ITIA said in a statement.

"However, as with all World Anti-Doping Agency-compliant sports - not just tennis - players who are notified for a test after a match are observed at all times by an anti-doping chaperone until the test is completed.

"This is a requirement of the World Anti-Doping Code."

The sport's Anti-doping authorities have had to fend off criticism in recent months after high-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek escaped long bans for failing drug tests.

The ITIA maintains that cases are dealt with based on facts and evidence and not a player's name, ranking or nationality.

Former Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority chief Richard Ings added on X that there was nothing incorrect going on in relation to the showering rule.

"This is normal. Players need to be observed passing urine to rule out substitution," Ings added.

"Players need to be observed in the shower so they don't pee out urine needed for the analysis.

The ITIA said it understood that it may take some time for a player to produce a sample and there were permissible delays for reporting to the doping control station – including cooling down and showering.

"Player welfare is a priority and so we will continue to advocate for their right to do this," the ITIA added.

"However it is important any activity does not impact the integrity of the sample. We regularly remind players of specific rules, and we are happy to answer any questions they may have."