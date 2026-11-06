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Itoje returns and Fin Smith fit for England's Australia test
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Itoje returns and Fin Smith fit for England's Australia test

Itoje returns and Fin Smith fit for England's Australia test
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 3, 2026 England's Maro Itoje during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Itoje returns and Fin Smith fit for England's Australia test
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - Fiji v England - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - July 11, 2026 England's Fin Smith applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
06 Nov 2026 10:53PM
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LONDON, Nov 6 : England captain Maro Itoje will return from an extended break and flyhalf Fin Smith has recovered from a calf injury to face Australia at Twickenham on Sunday.

• Coach Steve Borthwick made four changes on Friday from England's last outing in Argentina in July as they prepare to begin the home phase of their Nations Championship campaign

• Itoje replaces George Martin, who will be among the replacements, while Fin Baxter, who has played only twice after a lengthy lay-off, is selected ahead of Ellis Genge, who also drops to the bench

• George Furbank replaces Marcus Smith at fullback while Ben Curry comes in at flank for Guy Pepper for his first cap in 16 months. Ben’s twin Tom Curry was expected to play but was injured in training on Wednesday

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• Henry Pollock is again set to come off the bench, a decision likely to prompt further debate over Borthwick's handling of the highly rated flanker

• Fin Smith was hurt playing for Northampton a fortnight ago and had been a doubt for the first of four tests for England this month but has been passed fit

• Uncapped Exeter Chiefs number eight Greg Fisilau is named among the replacements as Borthwick opted for a 6-2 split between the forwards and backs

Team: 15-George Furbank, 14-Tommy Freeman, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Seb Atkinson, 11-Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 10-Fin Smith, 9-Jack van Poortvliet, 8-Ben Earl, 7-Ben Curry, 6-Ollie Chessum, 5-Alex Coles, 4-Maro Itoje (captain), 3-Joe Heyes, 2-Jamie George, 1-Fin Baxter

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-George Martin, 20-Greg Fisilau, 21-Henry Pollock, 22-Ben Spencer, 23-Marcus Smith

Source: Reuters
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