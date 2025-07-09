Itoje would be happy to see a fit Farrell make England return

Maro Itoje said he would welcome Owen Farrell back to the England set-up and that the 112-cap playmaker makes any team better when he is at full fitness.

Farrell stepped back from test rugby to prioritise his mental health following the 2023 World Cup before becoming ineligible for England duty when he moved to Racing 92 in France.

The 33-year-old, who was called up to the British & Irish Lions squad as an injury replacement last week, recently agreed a move back to England to play for Saracens next season, allowing him to resume playing for his country.

"Yeah, why not? I want to see him be happy," England and Lions captain Itoje told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"If he wants to play for England, why not? That would be amazing if that's in his plans and in his dreams.

"Owen is one of the best England players that we've ever seen. A fit Owen Farrell makes any team better."

Farrell arrived in Australia last Friday and was not considered for selection for the Lions' fourth tour match against ACT Brumbies later on Wednesday.

The first test against the Wallabies takes place in Brisbane on July 19.