Itoje's Lions dreaming of peak performance in third Wallabies test

SYDNEY :British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje says the tourists have not yet played their best rugby in Australia and are looking to this weekend's dead-rubber third test to produce a landmark performance and sweep the series.

The Lions locked up series honours with a dramatic victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne last weekend but Itoje said there was no shortage of motivation heading into Saturday's clash at Stadium Australia.

"I guess we want to be part of something very special," the lock forward told reporters on Tuesday.

"Winning a test series, obviously, is extremely special, but what would be an absolute dream would be to go out there and perform to the level we think we can perform to and win the third game

"Whilst the first two games have been great because we've got two wins, there's still a feeling that we probably haven't put it together in the way we know that we can.

"And I think that's the exciting thing for us. We want to chase down that, that performance that we've been searching for."

The Lions got back to training in Sydney on Tuesday after celebrating the series-sealing triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Itoje, who was part of the Lions squad that drew the 2017 test series in New Zealand and lost narrowly in South Africa in 2021, said the achievement was "right up there" in his career highlights.

"You want to be a part of being a Lion, that in of itself is a humongous achievement, but you want to be a part of a series-winning side,

"Speaking to some of the guys from 2013, speaking to some of the golden oldies from '97, they look back and have such fond memories.

"You want to be a winning Lion. You want to be part of that esteemed group."

No Lions squad since the 1974 tour of South Africa has managed to go unbeaten through a test series, while the Wallabies have not been swept by the tourists since 1904.

"This is a huge game," said Itoje. "The Wallabies ... have shown the quality side they are and I know they're going to be hungry. They're going to be up for it.

"But we also want to make some history this weekend. If we can get another win, that would be amazing."