Jabeur announces pregnancy, takes break from tennis
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 30, 2025 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her first round match against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2025 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
11 Nov 2025 08:04AM
Tunisia's former world number two Ons Jabeur announced on Monday that she is expecting her first child and will take an extended break from professional tennis.

"I took a little break to reset and recharge ... Turns out, we’ve been planning the cutest comeback ever,” the three-times Grand Slam runner-up, known as the "Minister of Happiness", posted on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, currently ranked 79th, added that she would be setting aside her career temporarily to focus on her new family life, as she is expecting a baby boy in April.

Jabeur, who has won five WTA singles titles during her career, has been open about her struggles with depression amid a demanding tour schedule and her announcement comes amid ongoing concerns over the strenuous tennis calendar.

Source: Reuters
