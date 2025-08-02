How Singapore is 'home' for two swimmers representing Spain and Ireland at the World Aquatics Championships

SINGAPORE: For Spain's Carmen Weiler Sastre and Ireland's Jack Cassin, competing at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships has added significance.

It is in host country Singapore where the two swimmers spent much of their adolescent years; where they cultivated friendships; and where they built the foundation of their sporting careers.

To the pair, Singapore is special.

"I don't even think I can ... express or put into words how I feel after this," Cassin told CNA, referring to competing in Singapore.

He had just finished second in the heats of the men's 100m butterfly on Friday (Aug 1).

"It has so much more emotion and depth attached to it, than it would be for any other swimmer here, because this is the place that I used to call home. It definitely feels like being back home."