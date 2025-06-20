Jaiswal century puts India back in command of opening test

LEEDS, England :A superb century from India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal helped put India back in command of the opening test of their five-match series against England on Friday, with the tourists on 215-2 at tea having previously cruised into a strong position.

Despite the clear, humid Headingley conditions seemingly favouring the batting side, England chose to bowl first, knowing each of the previous six Leeds tests had been won by the side bowling first.

Skipper Ben Stokes' decision initially seems ill-advised, with India openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal looking in fine form, taking India into the nineties unbeaten as lunch approached.

Missing numerous frontline pace bowlers through injury, it was left to Brydon Carse, making his first test start on home soil, to make the crucial breakthrough just as Rahul was settling in on 42, before debutant Sai Sudharsan fell last ball before lunch for a disappointing duck.

Returning from the break on 92-2, the pressure was on new India skipper Gill to shift the momentum back in India’s favour, with their fans expecting a smooth transition following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Supported manfully by Jaiswal, who sailed to his sixth half century in 10 innings against England, Gill showed his class with his fastest-ever test 50, and, most crucially, first as captain.

Jaiswal, despite receiving treatment for an injury to his hand throughout the session, took the limelight from the skipper, however, storming to his fifth century from just 20 matches, his third against England, to put India in control at tea.