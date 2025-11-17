Jake Paul to face former heavyweight champion Joshua in Miami in December

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in an eight-round professional heavyweight bout on December 19 at Miami's Kaseya Center, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Monday.

Paul, 28, will face arguably the most accomplished opponent of his career in 36-year-old Joshua, a two-time holder of the WBO, WBA and IBF belts.

The event is set to be streamed globally on Netflix and marks Paul's second live appearance on the streaming platform following last year's win over Mike Tyson.

"This isn't an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime," Paul said in a statement, promising to put "Britain's Goliath" to sleep.

"When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry."

Joshua, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist and two-time unified world champion, has a 28-4 record with 25 knockouts.

However, he lost twice to Oleksandr Usyk and was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in September last year in an IBF heavyweight title bout - his last professional fight.

Joshua said there would be "no mercy" when he enters the ring to face Paul.

"I took some time out and I'm coming back with a mega show. It's a big opportunity for me," he said.

"Whether you like it or not, I'm here to do massive numbers, have big fights and break every record whilst keeping cool, calm and collected.

"Mark my words, you'll see a lot more fighters take these opportunities in the future. I'm about to break the internet over Jake Paul's face."