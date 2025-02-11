James back in England women's squad for Nations League games

LONDON : England forward Lauren James is back in Sarina Wiegman's squad for two Women's Nations League matches after injury had kept the Chelsea player out of international action since April but forward Chloe Kelly has been left out.

Nikita Parris of Brighton & Hove Albion was named in Wiegman's 24-player list on Tuesday for the first time since November 2022, while Chelsea's Niamh Charles also returns, having not played for England since July.

Kelly, who scored the 110th-minute winner in the 2022 Euro final, is the most notable absentee. The Manchester City forward spoke out on January 30 about her frustration at not getting game time at her club. She joined Arsenal on loan a day later.

"She hasn't played enough, in my opinion," Wiegman told a press conference on Tuesday. "Last autumn, she hardly played. So, get started at Arsenal, get some minutes in, start playing and showing what you're about, and then we can revisit that again.

"We had a good conversation yesterday and she understands. She's not out for the Euros."

Kelly, who has yet to make her Arsenal debut, has not played since December 15 and her last start was in October.

The Lionesses, who will defend their European Championship title in Switzerland in July, play Portugal in the Nations League on February 21 and then host world champions Spain in the competition five days later at Wembley Stadium.

"These are two big games to start 2025," Wiegman said.

"It is exciting that we have the chance to write a new chapter in our story in the months ahead, especially with the Euro this summer, but we will focus first on what is right in front of us and a very important Nations League campaign."

Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway, who is out for several months according to her club after tearing the lateral ligament in her right knee last month, has joined Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Fran Kirby on the injured list.

"You're always concerned when someone is injured," Wiegman said. "They're all in a good place at the moment, but it will take a little longer and I just hope the recovery goes really well and they get some minutes later on and are fresh and fit and show the performances."

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Grace Clinton, Ruby Mace, Jess Park, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Jess Naz, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo