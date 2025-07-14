Sinner dethrones Alcaraz to capture maiden Wimbledon crown

The top seed shrugged off the distraction and hit a running crosscourt winner to take the second set, before tightening his grip on the contest by unleashing a superb volley at the net to break for 5-4 and then holding in the next game to seal the third set with minimum fuss.

With shadows drifting across the main showcourt that had basked in bright sunshine, Sinner wheeled away to a 3-1 lead in the fourth set as Alcaraz began to display the smallest signs of dejection, and the monk-like world number one held firm from there to complete a famous victory.

"It's amazing to be in this position," added Sinner.

"We were talking actually before the match; we would never have thought to be in this position. Back in the days when I was young, this was only a dream, because it was so far away from where I'm from. So I'm just living my dream, it's amazing."

"I'd like to thank my team and everyone who came here for this special day. It means so much. You give me so much emotion on and off the court and we try to keep pushing and trying to become a better tennis player, but mostly a better person."

There was to be no Roland Garros-like resurrection for Alcaraz, who fought back from three match-points down in the Paris finale just 35 days ago, as the Spaniard's bid to claim three successive All England Club titles was extinguished.

"I'm just really happy and really proud about everything I'm doing," the 22-year-old Alcaraz said.

"At the beginning of the season, I struggled a little bit on the court, but then suddenly I started to bring joy on the court again and that excitement I have every time I step on the court.

"It's a great journey so far, which I'm really proud of."