Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada

Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Group A - Canada v Japan - Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan - April 13, 2025 Japan's Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama celebrate with captain Ai Sugiyama after winning their doubles match against Canada's Rebecca Marino and Kayla Cross REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Group A - Canada v Japan - Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan - April 13, 2025 Canada's Marina Stakusic in action during her match against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Group A - Canada v Japan - Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan - April 13, 2025 Canada's Victoria Mboko reacts during her match against Japan's Ena Shibahara REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Japan book BJK Cup finals spot with win over Canada
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers - Group A - Canada v Japan - Ariake Colosseum, Tokyo, Japan - April 13, 2025 Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in action during her match against Canada's Marina Stakusic REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
13 Apr 2025 06:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan secured a second consecutive Billie Jean King Cup finals appearance with their 2-1 win over 2023 champions Canada thanks to Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama's 6-3 5-7 6-2 win over Kayla Cross and Rebecca Marino in the qualifying doubles decider on Sunday.

Shibahara and Aoyama powered through the opening set 6-3, breaking twice for a quick 3-0 lead. Cross and Marino hit back in the second, edging it 7-5 to level the match, before the Japanese pair regained control in the third.

Canada's 18-year-old Victoria Mboko edged Japan's Ena Shibahara 6-4 6-7(8) 7-5 in a marathon opening clash. Mboko fired eight aces to take the opening set after racing to a 2-0 lead. In the second, Shibahara fought back, saving three match points in the tiebreak before levelling the contest.

Mboko trailed early in the decider but recovered to break for 4-4, and after squandering three more match points, sealed victory with a forehand winner on her seventh.

Japanese number one Moyuka Uchijima breezed past Marina Stakusic 6-3 6-3 in one hour and 15 minutes to level 1-1 and force the doubles decider.

Uchijima, ranked 77 places higher, won 13 straight points to take the opening set in a little over 30 minutes with a delicate dropshot. After Stakusic saved two break points at the start of the second, Uchijima pounced for a 4-2 lead and sealed victory to rapturous home support.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement