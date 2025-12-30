Japan footballer 'King Kazu' signs for new team at 58

TOKYO: Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura said his passion for playing the game was as strong as ever after signing for a third-division team at the age of 58 on Tuesday (Dec 30).

Miura, known as "King Kazu", will join Japan's Fukushima United on loan until June for what will be his 41st season as a professional footballer.

He will turn 59 in February.

"My passion for football hasn't changed, no matter how old I get," the former Japan international said in a statement issued by his new club.

"I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity to play in Fukushima, and I will fight hard as a member of Fukushima United.

"Let's make history together!"