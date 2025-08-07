Japan forward Doan joins Frankfurt in five-year deal

BERLIN -Eintracht Frankfurt have signed Japan forward Ritsu Doan on a five-year deal to 2030 from Freiburg, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old Doan, who has earned 57 caps with Japan, joins after three years at Freiburg where he scored 26 goals and set up another 23 in 123 matches. Frankfurt finished third in the league last season and will compete in the Champions League.

“Ritsu Doan has proved his real quality over recent years in the Bundesliga and brings with him the type of skills that will help us achieve our goals,” Eintracht board member for sport Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

"He has gained plenty of international experience in a Japan jersey and his technique, speed and mindset certainly made him stand out in recent years when he was at Freiburg. We’re delighted that Ritsu has signed with us.”

Prior to the Bundesliga, Doan had spent four seasons in the Dutch league with Groningen and PSV Eindhoven.