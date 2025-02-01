Badminton: Singapore's Jason Teh advances to Thailand Masters final, one win from first major singles title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Jason Teh overcame a strong challenge from Ireland's Nhat Nguyen on Saturday (Feb 1) to book his place in the men's singles final of the Thailand Masters.

At the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Teh beat Nguyen 19-21, 21-18, 21-9 in 72 minutes and is now one win from the first major title of his career.

The 24-year-old will face China's Wang Zheng Xing in the final of the Super 300 tournament on Sunday. Teh has faced world number 39 Wang on two occasions, taking the victory once.

This is Teh's first career victory against Nguyen, who is ranked 42nd in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.