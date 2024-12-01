Badminton: Singaporean Jason Teh's wait for first major title goes on after loss to India's Lakshya Sen
World number 14 Sen took the match in 31 minutes.
SINGAPORE: Despite a breakthrough season, Jason Teh's wait for first major title will go on after losing to India's Lakshya Sen in the men's singles finals of the Syed Modi International on Sunday (Dec 1).
At the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, the world number 39 Singaporean and tournament fourth seed was outclassed 21-6, 21-7 by his opponent in 31 minutes.
The Singaporean has yet to beat Sen in three career meetings.
Sen is ranked 14th in the world and was the top seed in the Super 300 event.
On Saturday, Teh had upset world number 34 Priyanshu Rajawat 21-13, 21-19 to advance to his second men's singles final in as many months.
Having started the year 61st in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's singles rankings, Teh has now made two semi-finals and reached five finals this year, propelling him up the standings.
He reached a career-high rank of 37 earlier this month.
He is the second-highest world-ranked men's singles player in Singapore, behind compatriot Loh Kean Yew, who is 12th.