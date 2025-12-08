Logo
Logo

Sport

Jeonbuk confirm departure of title-winning coach Poyet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Jeonbuk confirm departure of title-winning coach Poyet

Jeonbuk confirm departure of title-winning coach Poyet

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Greece coach Gus Poyet gestures REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

08 Dec 2025 04:58PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 05:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 8 : South Korean double winners Jeonbuk Motors said on Monday that head coach Gus Poyet is leaving the club after one season in charge.

The Uruguayan, who previously coached at Sunderland, Real Betis, and the Greece national team, was appointed at the start of the recently-concluded campaign and led the club to the K League title and Korean FA Cup.

"Walking together for the rebirth of Jeonbuk Hyundai, taking us to a new historical moment, good luck in the future coach," the club said in tribute to the former Chelsea midfielder in a post on social media.

Jeonbuk finished 14 points clear as they won a record-extending 10th league title, their first championship in four seasons, with Poyet overseeing a major upturn in the team's fortunes after a 10th place finish in 2024.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement