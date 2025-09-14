Jepchirchir sprints to marathon gold, Ingebrigtsen out of 1,500m

TOKYO : Peres Jepchirchir edged Tigst Assefa in a thrilling sprint finish at Tokyo's National Stadium to win the women's marathon on a steamy second morning of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Kenyan, who won Olympic gold on the streets of Sapporo in 2021, broke the tape at two hours, 24 minutes and 43 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Paris silver medallist Assefa of Ethiopia.

The Olympic marathon was moved to Sapporo three years ago because of the stifling heat of the Japanese capital and Jepchirchir said she had been surprised to have the energy for the final kick that won her gold after such a gruelling race.

"The humidity was so high and I did not know it would be so hot," she told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It was not my ultimate plan to sprint in the final metres, but ... I found some hidden energy there. I was so exhausted coming to the stadium, stepping on the track. So exhausted. But I sprinted for it."

While East African dominance of the top two steps of the podium was expected, Julia Paternain sprung a major surprise, for herself as much as anyone, when she finished third in 2:27.23 to give Uruguay its first world championship medal.

The 25-year-old, who was raised in England and qualifies to run for Uruguay through her parents, said she had no idea that she had finished third in only her second marathon when she crossed the line.

"I really could not believe it, I had no idea where I was, I knew I was top eightish, I was too scared to look behind me because I didn't want to get caught," she said.

"I love being able to run for Uruguay. My whole family is from there. It's a small country but there's a lot of pride."

In other action on Sunday morning, the main title contenders in the women's 100 metres hurdles and hammer throw progressed through heats and qualification, but former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to get through the first round of the 1,500 metres.

The Norwegian, beaten into silver in the last two world finals, finished eighth in his heat on the back of a preparation hampered by an Achilles injury.

"It's a first-time experience that I haven't got to the next round," Ingebrigtsen said. "Of course, it's very disappointing but at the same time it is a reality check."

Ingebrigtsen said he still hoped to challenge for a third successive world 5,000m title.

"I think I'm probably closer for the 5000m right now," he said. "I'll recover and have a couple of good days until I go again and try again. Everything is a test."

Jamaica's defending champion Danielle Williams was the quickest in the women's hurdles heats in 12.40 seconds while Olympic champion Masai Russell, her fellow American Grace Stark, world record holder Tobi Amusan and Dutchwoman Nadine Visser all got safely through to Monday's semi-finals.

World and Olympic champion Camryn Rogers led the way in hammer qualifying with a throw of 77.62 metres.

"In the final, everyone is going to bring their A game. It will be a long-throw final," the Canadian said. "That's what everyone is looking forward to. This is what we train for. I am excited to get in there and get my mark."