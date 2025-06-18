Singapore's Juliet Heng clinches historic silver at Asian Fencing Championships with 'fearless' showing

SINGAPORE: Singapore fencer Juliet Heng registered Singapore's best-ever finish at any edition of the Asian Fencing Championships on Wednesday (Jun 18) after she clinched a silver in the women's sabre event in Bali, Indonesia.

While world number 93 Heng fell 7-15 to Japan's world number two and defending champion Misaki Emura in the final, she had been on a remarkable run to book her spot there.

After the opening pool round, the 20-year-old saw off compatriot Jermaine Tan and then Kazakhstan's Tatyana Prikhodko, before stunning Japan's world number 26 Seri Ozaki 15-8.

Heng then edged out Uzbekistan's world number 18 Zaynab Dayibekova 15-14 in the quarter finals and became the first Singaporean fencer to make the finals of an Asian Championships event by beating South Korea's world ranked 20 Kim Jeongmi in the semi-final.

"Today Juliet was fearless on the strip even against more experienced opponents and gave everything she had. She is young, as with many on our team, and we believe that they have so much to give in the years to come," Fencing Singapore vice president (pathways) Ruth Ng told CNA.

"We have very determined and committed fencers, coaches and ecosystem who have been pushing the boundaries of our sport year on year. Every time our fencers reach a new level, they bring everyone else along."

Prior to Heng's silver, Singapore's best showing had come courtesy of two-time Olympian Amita Berthier, who picked up a women's foil bronze at the 2023 edition of the event in Wuxi, China.

Singapore had previously also clinched joint bronze in the women's foil team event at the 2022 edition courtesy of Berthier, Maxine Wong, Denyse Chan and Cheung Kemei.

Heng, who represented Singapore at the Hangzhou Asian Games two years ago, is also the defending SEA Games women's sabre champion.