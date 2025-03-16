Juric welcomes boos from Southampton fans as relegation looms

SOUTHAMPTON, England : Southampton manager Ivan Juric knows the writing is on the wall with his team set to be relegated from the Premier League after a ninth straight home defeat on Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he wants to go down fighting.

Jorgen Strand Larsen netted twice in a game where Southampton looked the better team for long periods but the home side lacked the finishing touch and missed opportunities.

With nine points from 29 matches, Southampton could finish bottom as the worst side in Premier League history if they do not overhaul Derby County's return of 11 points in the 2007-08 season.

"Today was another game that suggests we are not ready to take points... There's always something missing," Juric, who took charge in December, told BBC.

"The will to play well and to attack is there. The lads want to win the game and do their best. There are moments when we're not good enough and that's it.

"We will go down, but (we want to go down) with more fight, more dignity and more everything."

Southampton fans have seen only one league victory at St Mary's Stadium this season, a 1-0 win over Everton when the Merseyside club was struggling under Sean Dyche.

Boos rang out at the stadium after the second goal and the final whistle but Juric said the fans' reaction was tame in comparison to Italy, where he has managed several clubs - including AS Roma this season.

"I think we are living a good life here. There is not too much pressure," he told reporters.

"If we are in Italy, you cannot go out, you cannot go with your kids to school, you cannot go to the restaurant - it's completely different.

"If they do like to boo, it's the minimum they can do to express that they are not happy with what we are doing, with my changes, with my substitutions. There are no excuses for us at this moment."