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Juventus bench comes to the rescue in 2-0 win over Parma
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Juventus bench comes to the rescue in 2-0 win over Parma

Juventus bench comes to the rescue in 2-0 win over Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 29, 2026 Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners scores their second goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Juventus bench comes to the rescue in 2-0 win over Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - August 29, 2026 Juventus' Nico Gonzalez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
30 Aug 2026 05:15AM
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Aug 29 : Nico Gonzalez scored for Juventus five minutes after coming off the bench and fellow sub Teun Koopmeiners added a second late on as their side secured a 2-0 home win over Parma on Saturday, making it two wins from two to kick off the new Serie A season.

Luciano Spalletti's side wasted plenty of decent opportunities before Gonzalez entered the fray in the 57th minute, and he announced himself on the hour mark by forcing a superb save from Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi. 

Two minutes later the 28-year-old Gonzalez went even closer, this time beating Corvi but hitting the far post with another venomous effort, but he picked up his own rebound and drilled a deflected effort into the net off Parma defender Mariano Troilo to break the deadlock. 

A late injury to Andrea Cambiaso saw Koopmeiners brought off the bench in the 87th minute, and a minute later the Dutch midfielder wrapped up the three points by sweeping the ball back across goal and into the net. 

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Earlier in the day, newly-promoted Frosinone spoiled Fiorentina's centenary celebrations by hammering them 3-0, with Antonio Raimondo scoring twice for the visitors. 

Udinese registered their first win of the new season with a 3-2 victory away to Monza, while Domenico Berardi struck a 78th-minute winner for Sassuolo as they beat Torino 2-1. 

With 10 teams still to play in the second match week, AC Milan and Juventus top the table on six points. 

Source: Reuters
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