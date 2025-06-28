Juventus defender Savona out of Club World Cup with ankle injury

Juventus defender Nicolo Savona will play no further part in the Club World Cup after he suffered an ankle injury during his side's 5-2 loss to Manchester City, the Italian club said on Friday, with the player set for over a month on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old Italian had started all three group games for Juventus, but left the pitch on the hour mark after going over on his ankle in Thursday's heavy defeat and he was replaced by Federico Gatti.

Juventus reported that Savona underwent diagnostic tests on his left ankle, which showed a high-grade capsular ligament injury. The player has begun his rehabilitation process and will be re-evaluated in a month's time.

The loss to City meant Juventus finished second in Group G and will face Real Madrid in the last 16 on Tuesday in Miami. Gatti, who also replaced Savona in Juve's opening win over Al Ain, is most likely to slot into Igor Tudor's back three.