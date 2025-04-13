Juventus earn 2-1 home win against lowly Lecce

Juventus netted first-half goals through Teun Koopmeiners and Kenan Yildiz for a 2-1 home win over relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A on Saturday to leave new coach Igor Tudor unbeaten.

Koopmeiners gave Juve the lead after two minutes and Yildiz capitalised on brilliant team play to double the advantage after the half-hour mark before Lecce pulled a goal back late on through Federico Baschirotto's powerful header.

Juventus moved provisionally up to third on 59 points from 32 games. They are one point above fourth-placed Atalanta, who host Bologna, who are fifth with 57 points, on Sunday.

Juve, who were held to a 1-1 draw at AS Roma last weekend, beat Genoa 1-0 before that in their first game under Tudor.

The hosts were fully in control in the opening half on Saturday, creating 18 chances with five on target.

Koopmeiners set the tone with his early opener, scoring with a low strike inside the far post after Dusan Vlahovic released the Dutchman into the box with a neat pass.

Vlahovic and Renato Veiga had chances blocked in quick succession as Juve stormed Lecce's goal before Yildiz made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with an effort into the bottom corner.

The 19-year-old's goal was also set up by Vlahovic.

The Serbia striker had an excellent opportunity to make it 3-0 after the break but Lecce goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone beat him to the ball before the forward could shoot from close range.

Juve took their foot off the gas after that and Lecce made it a nervy ending at the Allianz Stadium when Baschirotto nodded home in the 87th minute following a free kick.

Lecce, who extended their winless run to nine games, have 26 points and are two points above the relegation zone. Their last victory was a 3-1 success away to Parma at the end of January.