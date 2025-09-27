Logo
Juventus loss shrinks to 58 million euros with boost from Champions League
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Parma - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - January 19, 2020 General view of the corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

27 Sep 2025 02:12AM
MILAN :Juventus posted a 58 million euro ($68 million) loss in the fiscal year ended June 30, versus a 199 million euro loss a year earlier, as the Italian soccer club returned to Europe's lucrative elite club competition Champions League.

Revenue at the Turin-based club, which also benefited from its participation to the expanded club World Cup, increased to 529 million euros in the period, from 394 million euro the year earlier.

Juventus said in a statement that it pocketed some 102 million euros from Champions League's broadcasting rights and ticket sales and from incomes stemming from the club World Cup.

After dominating the Italian soccer landscape for nearly a decade until 2020, Juventus was hit by an accounting scandal linked to player trading and salary payments, resulting in a ban on European competitions in the 2023/2024 season.

The club said it now expects a limited improvement in results and cashflow in the current fiscal year, helping it to get close to breakeven in the 2026/2027. The view is slightly more prudent than its previous forecast, which targeted a return to profit in the 2026/2027 season.

The club posted its last annual net profit in the 2016/2017 season.

Juventus, which has been controlled by the Agnelli family for a century, said its board will propose shareholders to approve a share capital increase of up to 110 million euros. Exor, the Netherlands-based holding company of the Agnellis, has already paid nearly 30 million euros of that capital increase.

($1 = 0.8548 euros)

Source: Reuters
