Juventus still winless in Champions League after 1-1 draw with Sporting

TURIN, Italy :Juventus are still without a win in the Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Turin by Sporting on Tuesday, when Maximiliano Araujo put the visitors ahead and Dusan Vlahovic equalised for the hosts.

An eight-game winless streak in all competitions led to the recent sacking of Juventus coach Igor Tudor and, after two victories on the bounce since then, another draw in Europe, this time under Luciano Spalletti, put the Italians on three points from four matches.

"We are not happy with the result, we could have done more," Vlahovic told Sky.

Sporting, who move on to seven points, went in front in the 12th minute when Francisco Trincao played the ball wide to Araujo who drilled a low shot off the far upright and into the bottom corner.

With Juventus still looking to regain their composure, Trincao smacked a shot off the crossbar with the keeper beaten, before Vlahovic began a one-man mission to draw the hosts level.

Vlahovic's glancing header from the edge of the six-yard box was saved by Rui Silva. The Serbian had another effort parried away for a corner, and was rewarded in the 34th minute when he toe-poked Khephren Thuram's pin-point pass to the net.

"Complicated start, then we had a reaction and maybe we deserved to take the lead," Spalletti told Sky.

Juventus continued to pour forward after the break but without success and the Italians will continue their search for victory away to Bodo/Glimt on November 25, while Sporting host Club Brugge the following day.

"There is room for improvement but together we can find some satisfaction," Spalletti added.