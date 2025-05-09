Juventus on track to secure top-four finish, says Tudor

Juventus coach Igor Tudor is confident his team will qualify for the Champions League as they prepare to visit Lazio in Serie A on Saturday amid an incredibly tight top-four race.

Juve missed a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place after being held to a 1-1 draw at Bologna on Sunday and they sit level on 63 points with fifth-placed AS Roma and Lazio in sixth with three games remaining.

Asked whether Juventus would play in Europe's elite club competition next season, the Croatian said he believed that would be the case.

"Yes, I am convinced (of that), but everyone is convinced," Tudor told a press conference on Friday. "All the teams think they are strong. Then there is the pitch. Sometimes words are smoke. You have to prepare well."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Juve, who suffered a first league defeat at the end of January, have lost three and drawn two of their last eight games.

"I saw awareness and confidence (this week), and a great desire to do well," Tudor said. "We know the importance of this match (Lazio) and we prepared ourselves as best we could."

Juventus welcome back striker Dusan Vlahovic, their top scorer this season with nine league goals, who returned to group training on Thursday after being sidelined with a thigh injury since late April.

"Dusan is fine. He was all week with us," Tudor said. "(Federico Gatti and Teun Koopmeiners), meanwhile, will not be there, although Gatti played a little bit with us and will be on the bench."

Former defender Tudor, who briefly coached Lazio last year after Maurizio Sarri's resignation and left them seventh in the standings, was optimistic about facing his former side.

"Last year we did a great job and went to the Europa League," Tudor recalled.

"Then I made a calm decision (to leave) and I (still) love everyone. Tomorrow will be a different match than Bologna, but they have other qualities.

"Lazio is an experienced team with strong players. We have to be careful ... but we have to focus on ourselves".