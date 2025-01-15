Juve’s draw drought continues with 1-1 stalemate at Atalanta

BERGAMO, Italy :Juventus were held yet again as they drew 1-1 at Atalanta in Serie A on Tuesday, with Pierre Kalulu's early second-half goal cancelled out by a late equaliser from Mateo Retegui.

The result brings Juve's total number of league draws to 13 from 20 matches so far, keeping them in fifth place with 34 points. Atalanta, also on a three-match run of draws, remain third with 43, four points behind leaders Napoli.

Kalulu scored nine minutes after the interval, finishing Weston McKennie's pass into the box by sliding the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi at the near post.

However, Atalanta built momentum and substitute Retegui, returning from injury, levelled with a diving header from Raoul Bellanova's assist in the 78th minute.

Despite the draw both sides posted some positive records, with Atalanta remaining unbeaten in 15 Serie A games for the second time in their history.

Juve manager Thiago Motta, who watched from the stands after receiving a red card in Saturday's derby against Torino, is also the second Juve manager to remain unbeaten in his first 20 Serie A matches following in the footsteps of Antonio Conte.

Atalanta had more possession in the first half but it was a mostly dull affair as both sides probed without taking chances.

Juve's best opportunity came just before the break when former Atalanta player Teun Koopmeiners stretched to get on the end of a cross but Carnesecchi was able to clear the danger.

AGGRESSIVE JUVE

Juve came out aggressively after the break and nearly took the lead when Kalulu's header from a corner struck the post and rolled along the line before Carnesecchi cleared.

The ball then fell to Juve's Khephren Thuram, whose blocked attempt sparked a counter-attack for Atalanta, ending with Mario Pasalic sending a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Following Kalulu's goal the intensity remained high, with Atalanta midfielder Ederson's low shot minutes later forcing Michele Di Gregorio into a diving save.

The hosts came close again when Ademola Lookman's shot on the hour saw Koopmeiners clear the ball from almost on the line.

As Atalanta gained momentum their pressure finally paid dividends with Retegui's equaliser, which propelled him to the top of the Serie A scorer's list with 13 goals.

Both keepers were called into action in the final minutes, with Carnesecchi stretching to save a Manuel Locatelli header, while Di Gregorio used his legs to deny Atalanta's Nicolo Zaniolo in a one-on-one situation a minute later.

Both sides had chances to decide the match in the final minutes, with Juve's Kenan Yildiz nearly sealing the points, his angled drive skimming the post in stoppage time.