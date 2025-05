Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu will miss the last two league games of the season after he was suspended following a red card during Saturday's 1-1 draw at Lazio for hitting Taty Castellanos, Serie A said on Tuesday.

Kalulu, who has made 29 league appearances this season, will miss the matches against Udinese and Venezia as fourth-placed Juventus, who are equal on points with fifth-placed Lazio, fight for a top-four finish and a place in next season's Champions League.