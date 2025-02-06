Juve's Motta tight-lipped on Kolo Muani/Vlahovic partnership

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was tight-lipped when asked about a potential strike partnership between Randal Kolo Muani and Dusan Vlahovic ahead of their trip to Como in Serie A on Friday.

Juventus returned to winning ways when they came from a goal down to beat lowly Empoli 4-1 on Sunday, having won one of their previous eight games in all competitions, and new signing Kolo Muani turned the match with a quickfire double.

"We were all convinced about (Kolo Muani)," Motta told reporters on Thursday. "(But) I am very convinced that Randal can still do better."

The France forward has made a fast start at Juve, having scored three goals in two games after joining on loan from Paris St Germain.

Motta, however, did not give a clear answer when asked whether the France forward could be paired with Vlahovic, who was left on the bench in both games the Frenchman started.

"The most important thing is the collective," the coach said. "The team must function both defensively and offensively."

Serbian striker Vlahovic has scored eight goals in 19 Serie A appearances this season.

"We want to attack laterally when the others close up (and) bring three or four men into the opponent's area," Motta added.

"Randal and Dusan must do the same job. When we have the chance we must attack the depth to stretch the team. Then the minimum for (both of) them is to go into the area and score, but there is also the defensive phase.

"They must help their teammates and immediately attack the ball again. They must do many things."

Juve, who are fifth on 40 points, travel to 15th-placed Como, who are two points above the relegation zone and have won one of their last five games under manager Cesc Fabregas.

"Fabregas faces the big teams with courage and playing in attack. I have never seen Como (only) defend themselves," Motta said.

"(I expect) a complicated match. We must have maximum concentration and determination to play a great match. They have put teams like Atalanta, AC Milan and AS Roma in difficulty."