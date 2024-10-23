Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Juve's poor performance down to me says coach Motta after first loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Juve's poor performance down to me says coach Motta after first loss

Juve's poor performance down to me says coach Motta after first loss
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 22, 2024 Juventus coach Thiago Motta before the match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Juve's poor performance down to me says coach Motta after first loss
Soccer Football - Champions League - Juventus v VfB Stuttgart - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 22, 2024 Juventus coach Thiago Motta reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
23 Oct 2024 07:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Juventus coach Thiago Motta took responsibility for his side's poor performance as they suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Coming off two Champions League wins, Juve were dominated by Stuttgart and could have suffered a heavier defeat were it not for the heroics of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, while in attack they only managed one shot on target.

Motta believes his side, depleted by the injury absences of Nico Gonzalez, Teun Koopmeiners, Gleison Bremer, Arek Milik and Douglas Luiz, need to improve in all areas.

"I agree we need to do more in attack to compete with a team like Stuttgart, but in order to play well we need to be much better in defending than tonight," Motta told Sky Sport Italia.

"We struggled to build anything and were not in a condition to do well. A team has to defend well so it can recover the ball and then use it well.

"We suffered out of possession, while the most we managed in attack was a few counters. I take responsibility for that, we must improve for the next games."

Asked about his team's physical condition, the former Italy international denied there was any difference in the pace of Italy's teams compared to others in Europe's top club competition.

"I don't think we go slow in Italy. Certainly today in this match, we struggled with their rhythm and their game," he said.

"There are many things to analyse about Italian and international football ... teams that want to have the ball, high rhythm and low rhythm. This is the level."

Juventus, third in Serie A, will look to bounce back on Sunday at champions Inter Milan, who are a point ahead of the Turin side in second place.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement