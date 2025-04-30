Logo
Juve's Yildiz banned for Bologna and Lazio games after red card
Juve's Yildiz banned for Bologna and Lazio games after red card

Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 6, 2025 Juventus' Kenan Yildiz in action REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

30 Apr 2025 12:20AM
Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz will miss their Serie A games against Bologna and Lazio after the Turkey international was handed a two-game ban by an Italian sports judge on Tuesday following his red card against Monza last weekend.

Yildiz, 19, was sent off for violent conduct in Juve's 2-0 home win against bottom side Monza on Sunday after elbowing Monza midfielder Alessandro Bianco in the face before halftime.

Yildiz was also fined 10,000 euros ($11,402).

Juventus will travel to fifth-placed Bologna on Sunday before visiting Lazio, in seventh, on May 10 in what could be decisive encounters for the Turin side in the race for Champions League qualification.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

Source: Reuters
