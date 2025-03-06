Kane double as Bayern outclass error-prone Leverkusen 3-0

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane scored in each half to guide his team to a 3-0 victory over 10-man Bayer Leverkusen in the all-German Champions League round of 16 first-leg match on Wednesday.

The Bavarians earned their first victory in the last seven matches against Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen and will take a significant advantage into next week's return,

For the visitors, second in the league behind Bayern, it was a bitterly disappointing evening, filled with mistakes and sloppy defending in their worst performance of the season.

The Bundesliga leaders, knocked out of the German Cup by Leverkusen, shot out of the blocks and established a ninth-minute lead through Kane's powerful header.

Kane's 30th goal across all competitions ended the striker's four-game goal drought.

In a pulsating start, the visitors almost hit back five minutes later but Jeremie Frimpong, alone in front of goal, could not beat Manuel Neuer, making his 150th Champions League appearance, from close range.

Bayern had control of the game and came close to a second goal when Jamal Musiala headed against the crossbar.

Error-prone Leverkusen, with top strikers Victor Boniface and Patrick Schick left on the bench, were a shadow of the team who dominated Bayern in their goalless league draw just over two weeks ago.

Leverkusen keeper Matej Kovar gifted the hosts a second in the 54th minute after he dropped the ball from a Joshua Kimmich cross to allow Jamal Musiala to tap home.

Things got worse for the visitors when Nordi Mukiele was sent off following a second booking and Kane sealed Bayern's comfortable win with a well-taken 75th-minute penalty and his 31st goal across all competitions.

The only sour note on an otherwise perfect evening for Bayern came in the 58th minute when Neuer had to be taken off injured.

The winners will face Feyenoord or Inter Milan in the last eight.