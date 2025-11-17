Kane double seals perfect World Cup qualification for England

TIRANA :England captain Harry Kane poached a late double for his side to complete a record-setting World Cup qualification campaign with a hard-earned 2-0 victory away to Albania in Group K on Sunday.

It had looked like England might drop their first points, but Kane tapped home from close range in the 74th minute when Albania failed to deal with a corner.

He then made it 2-0 eight minutes later with a clinical header from substitute Marcus Rashford's deep cross.

In keeping a clean sheet, Thomas Tuchel's side became the first European nation to qualify for a World Cup by winning all their games without conceding a goal in a group featuring at least six games.

England also became just the fifth European team to qualify for a World Cup with a 100 per cent record after finishing Group K with a maximum 24 points from their eight games, scoring 22 goals.

"It was a really tough game, probably one of the toughest we've had in the group," said Kane, who has scored an astonishing 28 goals for club and country this season.

"We had to be patient, we had to grind them down and be defensively really solid. A 2-0 win and another clean sheet, we're really happy. It was an important win, you don't want to finish with a loss," he added to ITV Sport.

With their spot in North America long since guaranteed, Tuchel made a host of changes for the clash against a lively Albania side who will take their chances in the playoffs after finishing as group runners-up.

KANE PASSES PELE'S GOAL TALLY

Tuchel restored Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to the starting line-up after he returned to England action for the first time since June with a substitute appearance in the victory over Serbia at Wembley on Thursday.

There was also a first senior cap for defender Jarell Quansah while Jarrod Bowen and Adam Wharton were also given the opportunity to impress.

Albania had gone eight games unbeaten since losing 2-0 away to England in March and pre-match predictions that Sylvinho's side would pose a threat proved correct with winger Arber Hoxha a constant menace.

He forced Dean Henderson, in for the rested Jordan Pickford, into a fine save after halftime and then should have put Albania in front from a sweeping move but shot straight at Henderson.

Bowen came closest for England in the first half as he was denied by a sharp save from Thomas Strakosha while after the break Bellingham and Eberechi Eze were close for the visitors.

The result was still very much in the balance when a low corner from substitute Bukayo Saka flashed across the area and Kane touched in.

His second was a majestic header that gave Strakosha no chance as Kane took his England tally to 78 goals from 112 games, moving past the 77 scored in 92 games for his country by Brazilian great Pele.

"They just mentioned it in the dressing room," Tuchel said of Kane's latest landmark. "It's the cherry on top that he overtakes Pele. His mindset and physical condition is exceptional."