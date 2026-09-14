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Kane winner hands Bayern laborious 2-1 win at promoted  Elversberg
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Kane winner hands Bayern laborious 2-1 win at promoted  Elversberg

Kane winner hands Bayern laborious 2-1 win at promoted  Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayern Munich - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - September 13, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kane winner hands Bayern laborious 2-1 win at promoted  Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayern Munich - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - September 13, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane shoots at goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kane winner hands Bayern laborious 2-1 win at promoted  Elversberg
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SV Elversberg v Bayern Munich - Waldstadion an der Kaiserlinde, Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany - September 13, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
14 Sep 2026 02:04AM
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SPIESEN-ELVERSBERG, Germany, Sept 13 : Visitors Bayern Munich needed a second-half winner from Harry Kane to battle past promoted Elversberg 2-1 on Sunday, and snap the hosts two-game winning start to the season.

Kane threaded a shot past two defenders and the Elversberg keeper in the 72nd minute to hand the champions a nervous victory against the Bundesliga newcomers. 

Elversberg, buoyed by wins over Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach in their previous two league outings, showed no signs of being overawed by their illustrious opponents in their first ever Bundesliga encounter and had the visitors on the backfoot at the start.

They also had the better scoring chances until Ismael Saibari found just enough space down the left to cut back into the box for Lennart Karl to finish the move with a tap-in at the far post in the 26th minute.

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But Vincent Kompany's team eased off almost instantly and the hosts bounced back, striking just past the hour mark when Maurice Krattenmacher curled a stunning effort into the top far corner to level.

The Bavarians heeded the wake-up call, hit the woodwork with Michael Olise in the 70th before England captain Kane bagged the winner two minutes later.

Bayern climbed up to fourth in the Bundesliga on seven points, two off leaders Freiburg and Borussia Dortmund, who have three wins from three matches. Elversberg are a point behind in sixth place.

Source: Reuters
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