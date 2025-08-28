Kane's perfect Bayern penalty record ends but striker scores last gasp winner

WIESBADEN, Germany :Harry Kane missed his first penalty for Bayern Munich in a competitive match but scored a stoppage-time winner as the Bavarians struggled to beat third-tier club Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 in the German Cup on Wednesday after squandering a two-goal lead.

Kane, who had not missed any of his previous 31 penalties in competitive matches for clubs and country since the 2022 World Cup, had also never missed from the spot since joining Bayern Munich two years ago.

But the England captain, who had scored a penalty in the 16th minute to put them in front, was at the far post in stoppage time to nod in for his sixth goal in three matches this season and send Bayern through.

Kane, the first player to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons in the Bundesliga, had demanded a penalty minutes earlier for a Wiesbaden hand ball but, without the use of VAR in the Cup competition, there was no review.

Bayern did get their penalty a little later and Kane stepped up to put the hosts in front.

The visitors doubled their lead with Michael Olise six minutes after the restart as they looked to be cruising into the second round.

But the hosts struck twice in six minutes through Fatih Kaya during a complete Bayern blackout to draw them level.

Kane could have put them back in front when the visitors were awarded another spot kick in the 76th but keeper Florian Stritzel blocked his shot.

He made amends in stoppage time with his second goal of the evening.