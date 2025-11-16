Kazakh keeper Anarbekov makes Belgium wait for World Cup qualification

ASTANA :Kazakhstan goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov made a series of stunning saves to deny Belgium the opportunity to clinch World Cup qualification as they drew 1-1 in their Group J clash at the Astana Arena on Saturday.

Belgium are still heavily fancied to win the group and book a berth at next year’s tournament when they finish their qualifying campaign at home to Liechtenstein on Tuesday.

The draw left them two points clear of second-placed North Macedonia.

Belgium had to come from behind after Kazakhstan, who were down to 10 men for the last 11 minutes, scored early through 17-year-old Dastan Satpayev before Hans Vanaken equalised early in the second half.

Kazakhstan stunned the Belgians with the ninth-minute goal from Satpayev, who became the youngest scorer for his country’s national team.

A sloppy pass from Arthur Theate allowed the teenager to bear down on the Belgian goal and shoot into a gap goalkeeper Matz Sels left at his near post.

That was followed by sustained Belgian pressure and a series of excellent saves from Anarbekov, who denied Vanaken, Leandro Trossard and Charles De Ketelaere in the first half.

Three minutes into the second half, captain Vanaken stole in between the home defence to easily head home from Timothy Castagne’s cross and level the scores, with the goalkeeper having no chance to save it.

Jeremy Doku’s teasing dribbling on the left set up another chance for Vanaken but Anarbekov stretched out to block the effort.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper came to the rescue again in the 61st minute as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area before hitting Nuraly Alip and looked like being an own goal before being bundled away by the keeper.

Kazakhstan were down to 10 men when Islam Chesnokov was dismissed for a trip from behind on Doku. Initially he was shown a yellow card but after a review Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumsas upgraded it to red.

Belgium thought they had won the game, and secured World Cup qualification, in the last minute when Nicolas Raskin had a chance in front of goal but Anarbekov pulled off another point-blank save to deny him.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)