Kefu calls on Wallabies forwards to go berserk against Lions

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE :Wallabies icon Toutai Kefu has called on Australia's forwards to bring fire and fury in the series-opener against the British & Irish Lions and defy the doomsayers tipping a 3-0 whitewash for the hosts.

Joe Schmidt's Wallabies head to Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday missing key players through injury and face a formidable Lions outfit that has won all five tour matches in the country.

However, former Australia number eight Kefu, who played in the 2-1 series win over the Lions in 2001, says the Wallabies have all the ammunition they need to upset Andy Farrell's team.

"The biggest motivating factor for these players are they are huge underdogs," Kefu told Reuters.

"The Lions haven't been beaten on our soil yet. They've pretty much manhandled most of our teams.

"What bigger motivation as a player, to play one of the most iconic teams in the world who are on a huge roll and everyone's expecting you to lose? What bigger motivation can you have?

"As a player, you would just go crazy and absolutely go mental, wouldn't you?"

The Wallabies are missing their chief enforcer in loose forward Rob Valetini, ruled out with a calf injury.

Uncapped flanker Nick Champion de Crespigny has big shoes to fill in place of Valetini in the back row.

Never one to take a backwards step in his 60-test playing career, Kefu encouraged De Crespigny to live up to the billing of his teammate Fraser McReight, who praised the new boy as a "psycho" in the contest.

"That's what we need," said Kefu.

"We need eight psychos up front, absolute lunatics. That's the way we need to approach the game - without being too crazy and giving away penalties.

"We need to go a little bit mental."

Kefu will face the Lions from the coach's box on Tuesday when he guides the First Nations-Pasifika XV in a tour match at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium.

Kefu's preparations suffered a late blow with former Wallabies loose forward Pete Samu, who has Samoan heritage, ruled out of the match due to an eligibility problem.

Kefu said the Lions' management had objected to Samu's selection despite representations made by Rugby Australia (RA).

A Lions spokesperson said only eligible players, as agreed by both sides as part of the tour agreement, could play in the game.

An RA spokesperson said the governing body had hoped Samu would play.

The selection wrangle comes a few weeks after Lions chief executive Ben Calveley demanded Australia field their most competitive teams to help the tourists prepare for the Wallabies series, and for "fans, partners and broadcasters".

A disappointed Kefu said he was surprised the Lions would insist on Samu's omission.

"Bloody hell, I thought they would have wanted the strongest competition," added the 51-year-old. "He really wanted to play as well. He would have started for us."