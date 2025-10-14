Kelly, Bronze named in England's squad for pair of friendlies

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in England's European Championship victory over Spain in July, headlines Sarina Wiegman's squad for two international friendlies this month.

Defender Lucy Bronze is also back after revealing she played the women's Euros with a leg fracture, while captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren Hemp and Lauren James remain sidelined with injuries.

The Lionesses will host South American champions Brazil in their first of four "Homecoming Series" matches on October 25 in Manchester, before facing Australia on October 28 in Derby.

Wiegman named her squad a day after centre-back Millie Bright announced her retirement from international football. The games are England's first since beating Spain in a penalty shootout in Switzerland to claim back-to-back European titles.

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Taylor Hinds, Katie Reid, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns, Lucia Kendall, Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo