Kelly, Bronze named in first England squad since Euro 2025 triumph

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning penalty in England's European Championship victory over Spain in July, headlines Sarina Wiegman's squad for two friendlies this month as the Dutch coach begins to look ahead to the 2027 World Cup.

Defender Lucy Bronze is also back after revealing she played the women's Euros with a leg fracture, while captain Leah Williamson and forwards Lauren Hemp and Lauren James remain sidelined with injuries.

England host South American champions Brazil in their first of four "Homecoming Series" matches on October 25 in Manchester, before facing Australia on October 28 in Derby.

Wiegman said she took a couple of weeks off after the Euros before shifting her focus to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

"When you stand still you are lost. The players know that," she told a press conference on Tuesday.

"You're always thinking a little bit further ahead. The next goal is qualifying for the World Cup and then going to the World Cup. There are 10 camps before the World Cup.

"We are also watching other countries too, what are the trends, what are the styles of plays. But also what do we want to work on."

Wiegman named her squad a day after centre back Millie Bright announced her retirement from international football after nine years and 88 appearances.

"I wanted her to be available, yes of course," Wiegman said of the Chelsea defender. "Before the Euros she wasn't ready and needed to get things sorted.

"She's still a really good player, I wanted her to be in the squad. But I totally respect and understand the decision she makes for her life."

Katie Reid, Taylor Hinds and Lucia Kendall all received their first senior call-ups. The 19-year-old Reid has been impressive in place of the injured Williamson this season at Arsenal.

The games are England's first since beating Spain in a penalty shootout in Switzerland to claim back-to-back European titles.

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Taylor Hinds, Katie Reid, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Laura Blindkilde Brown, Missy Bo Kearns, Lucia Kendall, Grace Clinton, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang, Aggie Beever-Jones, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo