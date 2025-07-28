Kelly a fitting hero in England's gritty Euro victory

MANCHESTER, England :It almost felt like football fate when Chloe Kelly stepped up to the penalty spot on Sunday against Spain, with the chance to make history for England in clinching their second consecutive women's European Championship title.

The 27-year-old, who had been doubtful to make Sarina Wiegman's Euros team only six months ago, did her trademark run-up, lifting her left leg and skipping onto her right, before launching a powerful shot into the top corner.

"Incredible game of football. I just came onto the pitch and wanted to make something happen," Kelly said.

"Of course, taking the penalty, I actually missed three in training yesterday, (but) it's the belief in this squad, I'm really proud to be English right now and proud to be part of an amazing group of girls."

Kelly was the hero in England's 2022 victory at Wembley, scoring in extra time before famously twirling her shirt above her head in celebration.

She came to the Lionesses' rescue several times in Switzerland, scoring in the shootout in their quarter-final victory over Sweden, and smashing home her own rebound of a missed penalty against Italy in the semis.

"I was cool, I was composed and I knew I was going to hit the back of the net. I don't miss penalties twice," she said of her winning spot-kick.

Kelly's Switzerland story is remarkable considering back in January there were doubts she would make the Euros squad. She was barely playing for Manchester City and made a public plea to leave the club.

She called them "dark days".

Kelly's plea worked as she spent the rest of the season on a successful loan spell with Arsenal.

"I'm so grateful to be out the back end," Kelly said. "But if that's a story to tell someone that maybe experiences something the same that tough times don't last.

"Thank to everyone who wrote me off. I'm grateful."

Wiegman wrapped the crying Kelly in a long embrace.

"Everybody brings something different and she brings this," Wiegman said. "She has been fighting to come back and to be at her highest level. She really wanted to take that penalty of course, and celebrate that."

Kelly did not wait long to celebrate. Before starting a television interview, she grabbed the mic to sing along to "Sweet Caroline" being belted out by the England crowd at St Jakob-Park.

"It is going to be crazy," she said of the reception back home. "I hope the whole of England comes out to support us and shows their love to these girls as they deserve it."

The Lionesses, who lost to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final, have talked about legacy in Switzerland.

"It's a huge moment. Every girl out there with that dream – you can do it," she said. "Keep shooting for the stars."